U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending Aug. 9, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 7.71 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 566,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.68 million b/d, up by about 818,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 7.14 million b/d, down by 978,000 b/d year-on-year; crude oil exports averaged about 2.60 million b/d, up by about 745,000 b/d year-on-year.

Source: Xinhua