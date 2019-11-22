Recent News

  

U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

22/11/2019

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending Nov. 15, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.97 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 222,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.03 million b/d, up by about 394,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.12 million b/d, down by 1.35 million b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.84 million b/d, up by about 613,000 b/d year on year.
Source: Xinhua

