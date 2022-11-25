U.S. oil imports, exports up last week

Both U.S. crude oil imports and exports increased during the week ending Nov. 18, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 7.063 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 1.504 million b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 4.242 million b/d, up by 380,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 6.32 million b/d, up by 1.5 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, U.S. crude oil exports averaged about 3.888 million b/d, up by 27.4 percent year on year.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.

