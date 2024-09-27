U.S. oil imports up, exports down: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports increased while exports decreased during the week ending Sept. 20, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released this week.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.456 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 135,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 3.897 million b/d, down by 692,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.359 million b/d, down by 9.5 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 3.887 million b/d, down by 9.1 percent from the same four-week period last year, according to the report.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.

Source: Xinhua