U.S. oil imports up, exports down last week

U.S. crude oil imports increased while exports decreased during the week ending Nov. 19, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 7.290 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 1.207 million b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged 4.235 million b/d, down by 428,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.891 million b/d, up by 5.0 percent from the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 4.179 million b/d, down by 10.9 percent year on year.

The United States has been one of the world’s important oil producers in past years with the help of its shale oil production growth.

Source: Xinhua