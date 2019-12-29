Recent News

  

U.S. oil imports up, exports down last week: EIA

29/12/2019

U.S. crude oil imports increased while exports decreased during the week ending Dec. 20, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.81 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 230,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.40 million b/d, down by about 236,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.57 million b/d, down by 857,000 b/d year-on-year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.40 million b/d, up by about 698,000 b/d year-on-year.
Source: Xinhua

