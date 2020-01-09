U.S. oil imports up, exports down last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports increased while exports decreased during the week ending Jan. 3, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.73 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 379,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.06 million b/d, down by about 1.40 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.62 million b/d, down by 962,000 b/d year-on-year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.64 million b/d, up by about 1.24 million b/d year-on-year.

Source: Xinhua