U.S. oil imports up, exports down last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports increased while exports decreased during the week ending June 5, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.9 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 685,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.4 million b/d, down by about 355,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.4 million b/d, down by 976,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.9 million b/d, down by about 253,000 b/d year on year.

Source: Xinhua