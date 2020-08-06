Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / U.S. oil imports up, exports down last week: EIA

U.S. oil imports up, exports down last week: EIA

in Freight News 06/08/2020

U.S. crude oil imports increased while exports decreased during the week ending July 31, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.0 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 864,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.8 million b/d, down by about 392,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.7 million b/d, down by 1.2 million b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.9 million b/d, up by about 326,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has been a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China is one of the biggest oil importers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China imported 53.18 million tonnes of crude oil in June, up 34.4 percent year on year.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software