U.S. oil imports up, exports down last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports increased while exports decreased during the week ending July 31, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.0 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 864,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.8 million b/d, down by about 392,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.7 million b/d, down by 1.2 million b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.9 million b/d, up by about 326,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has been a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China is one of the biggest oil importers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China imported 53.18 million tonnes of crude oil in June, up 34.4 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua