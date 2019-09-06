U.S. oil imports up, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending Aug. 30, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.90 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 976,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.06 million b/d, up by about 42,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.94 million b/d, down by 992,000 b/d year-on-year, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.89 million b/d, up by about 1.38 million b/d year-on-year.

Source: Xinhua