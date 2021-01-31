U.S. oil output rises above 11 million bpd in Nov for first time since April: EIA

U.S. oil output rose 692,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November last year to 11.124 million bpd, the first time it has surpassed 11 million bpd since last April, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

At the same time, demand for distillate fuels such as diesel was down 7.1% from a year earlier and gasoline demand was off by 13.3%.

Monthly gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states jumped almost 3.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to 102.5 bcfd in November, according to the EIA’s 914 production report.

That was the biggest increase in a month since output climbed by a record 5.0 bcfd in October 2008, according to EIA data going back to 2005.

Gross natural gas output peaked at 107.1 bcfd in December 2019.

In top natural gas producing states, output gained 1.6% in Texas to 27.8 bcfd in November and 3.8% in Pennsylvania to a monthly record high of 20.6 bcfd.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Scott Disavino in New York; Editing by Pravin Char)