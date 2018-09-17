U.S. oil producers lose grip on global crown

U.S. oil producers are losing their grip on their global crown. Fields in Texas were meant to help make the country a bigger exporter of black gold than Saudi Arabia next year. But pipeline construction is delayed just as U.S. inventories are falling. U.S. drillers risk losing control of the market the longer logistics problems linger.

Last week Halliburton’s chief warned the company’s earnings could be hit. Though he remained confident about the region’s prospects longer term, it is looking more likely that pipelines meant to be built by the end of next year could be delayed. Labor is becoming scarcer. And Permian drillers are planning on waiting around. They hedge oil prices to try to even out their profits when the market hits these blips. Wood Mackenzie recently said they increased their 2020 oil hedge positions by 431 percent in the second quarter of this year, a sign of concerns about infrastructure issues.

For two years, U.S. drillers have dominated the oil market as supply from the country has continued to climb. In April Citigroup predicted that the United States would unseat Saudi Arabia as the world’s top oil exporter next year. But this week the EIA said U.S. crude inventories fell below 400 million barrels, more than expected. To the extent that drillers can’t get oil to the coast to ship out of the country, export growth will be delayed.

Meanwhile others continue to make up for U.S. shortfalls. Global supply reached a record 100 million barrels per day in August, according to the International Energy Agency, helped by Saudi pledges in the summer to hike output. For the moment, traditional producers hold the whip hand.

Source: Reuters