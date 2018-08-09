U.S. Producer Prices Flat in July

A gauge of U.S. business prices was unchanged in July from June, but remains well up from a year earlier.

The producer-price index, a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, was flat in July from a month earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday. When excluding the often-volatile food and energy categories, prices were up 0.1% in July from the prior month. Prices excluding food, energy and a volatile gauge of margins called trade services rose 0.3% last month.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.2% increase in overall prices, a 0.2% rise for prices excluding food and energy and a 0.3% climb for prices excluding food, energy and trade services.

Rising oil prices and improved demand from U.S. consumers and businesses have helped push the annual index higher.

From a year earlier, overall prices grew 3.3% in July.

The headline PPI gauge measures the price received from the final user of the good or service, including consumers, other businesses and the government.

The producer-price report also specifically tracks intermediate demand prices, or the cost charged for goods and services sold to businesses as inputs in production. This is an indicator of cost pressures building in the pipeline for many businesses, which can be a precursor to broader inflation. Those figures tend to be volatile from month-to-month, but from a year earlier are rising faster than the final-demand measure.

Prices for processed goods for intermediate demand rose 6.8% in July from a year earlier, while unprocessed goods costs rose 8.2%.

Rising inflation is eating into earnings gains at Kraft Heinz Co.

David Knopf, chief financial officer at Kraft Heinz, said costs have stayed elevated for longer than anticipated for freight, packaging, resins and cardboard.

“We had some headwinds from tariffs as well, of which we’re not exactly sure what will stick or for how long,” Mr. Knopf said in a second-quarter earnings call with analysts.

Building pressures for pipeline prices could mean a further pickup in consumer prices if businesses choose to pass along cost increases.

The Labor Department releases data on the July consumer-price index on Friday. The inflation measure has shown signs of firming in recent months, with consumer prices rising 2.9% in June from a year earlier.

