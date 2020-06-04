U.S. Productivity Fell at a Revised 0.9% Rate in First Quarter

U.S. worker productivity slid in the first quarter, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, as the coronavirus pandemic suppressed both output and hours worked.

–Nonfarm labor productivity declined at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.9% in the first quarter from the fourth quarter of 2019.

–The productivity decline was smaller than the preliminary estimate of -2.5% for the first quarter largely because revised numbers reveal sharper declines in hours worked than in the preliminary estimates. Thursday’s data show hours worked fell at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.6% in the first quarter, versus the 3.8% drop in the preliminary calculation. The first-quarter decline marks the biggest quarterly drop since the second quarter of 2009.

–Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 2.7% decrease.

–From a year earlier, data showed productivity increased 0.7% in the first quarter.

–Nonfarm unit labor costs–a measure of compensation for U.S. workers–rose at a 5.1% annual rate in the first quarter, compared with a 0.9% increase in the fourth quarter of 2019. Hourly compensation increased 4.2% in the first quarter.

— Labor productivity among manufacturing companies increased 0.3%, as productivity among manufacturers of durable goods fell 3.5% while increasing 4.3% at non-durable goods firms. Overall business productivity declined 0.7%.

–In manufacturing, hours worked declined at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.6%, breaking down as a 6.9% fall at durable manufacturing firms and a 6.1% decrease among makers of nondurable goods–the biggest quarterly declines since the second quarter of 2009.

Source: Dow Jones