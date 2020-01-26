U.S. says its producers harmed by some structural steel imports

The U.S. government said on Friday domestic producers of fabricated structural steel were being harmed by imports from China, Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement that fabricated structural steel from the three countries had been sold at less than fair value at rates of up to 6.7 percent for Canada, up to 154.1 percent for China and up to 30.6 percent for Mexico.

It also said steel from China and Mexico had received unfair subsidies at rates of up to 206.5 percent for China and up to 68.9 percent for Mexico. The department said its investigation found that fabricated structural steel from Canada had not received unfair subsidies.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)