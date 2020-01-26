Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / U.S. says its producers harmed by some structural steel imports

U.S. says its producers harmed by some structural steel imports

in Freight News 26/01/2020

The U.S. government said on Friday domestic producers of fabricated structural steel were being harmed by imports from China, Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement that fabricated structural steel from the three countries had been sold at less than fair value at rates of up to 6.7 percent for Canada, up to 154.1 percent for China and up to 30.6 percent for Mexico.

It also said steel from China and Mexico had received unfair subsidies at rates of up to 206.5 percent for China and up to 68.9 percent for Mexico. The department said its investigation found that fabricated structural steel from Canada had not received unfair subsidies.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software