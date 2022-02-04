U.S. sees surprise job surge in January

A U.S. employment report out Friday far surpassed analysts’ gloomy expectations, showing strong and consisting job growth despite a soaring number of new COVID-19 infections.

The Labor Department tallied an increase of 467,000 jobs in January, and reported a significant upward revision of December’s number from just under 200,000 to more than half a million new positions.

January’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly, to four percent.

The numbers show a resilience despite expectations that economic growth would slow significantly in the beginning of 2022, and economists had been bracing for a disappointment.

U.S. Census Bureau data published in mid-January showed 8.8 million people reported not being at work because of coronavirus-related reasons in the first weeks of the new year.

But Friday’s figures could fuel new optimism. Coronavirus infections are subsiding and first-time applications for unemployment benefits dropped for a second straight week last week.

Source: Reuters