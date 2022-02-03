U.S. sells soybeans; Tunisia buys wheat, barley

The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Wednesday:

SOYBEAN SALE: Private exporters reported the sale of 380,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.

WHEAT, BARLEY SALE: Tunisia’s state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum and 75,000 tonnes of barley in a international tender.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat. The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 14.

BARLEY TENDER UPDATE: Jordan’s state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley. A new tender with the same shipment positions is expected to be issued closing on Feb. 8.

CORN TENDER: Turkey’s state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase about 325,000 tonnes of animal feed corn. The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 8.

PENDING TENDERS:

RICE TENDER: South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 46,344 tonnes of rice to be mainly sourced from China with some from Thailand, European traders said. The deadline for registration to participate in the tender was Jan. 27.

WHEAT TENDER: Jordan’s state grain buyer issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 1.

SOYMEAL, BARLEY TENDER: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to buy up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal. The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 2.

Source: Reuters (Compiled by Mark Weinraub in Chicago)