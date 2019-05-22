Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / U.S. Senator Graham: attacks on ships in Middle East coordinated by Iran

U.S. Senator Graham: attacks on ships in Middle East coordinated by Iran

in International Shipping News 22/05/2019

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said that top administration officials told senators in a briefing the recent attacks on shipping and a pipeline in the Middle East was directed by the Iranian government and the ayatollah.

“They explained to us how the Iranian threat streams were different than in the past, that the attack on the ships and the pipeline was coordinated and directed by the Iranian government, the ayatollah,” Graham told reporters.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software