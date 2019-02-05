U.S. Service Sector Activity Increased in January – Markit

Activity in the service sector expanded in January, although the rise in output was the slowest in four months and new business growth rose at the weakest pace in more than a year.

The final reading for the IHS Markit U.S. Services Business Activity Index for January was 54.2, down from December’s reading of 54.4. New business received by service providers continued to rise at a solid rate, helped by the release of new product lines and solid domestic demand, according to the report from IHS Markit.

Input cost inflation decreased to a 22-month low, IHS Markit said. The rate of job creation weakened and work backlogs rose slightly.

The firm’s U.S. Composite PMI Output Index was 54.4 for last month, matching that seen in December.

IHS Markit Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson said that the robust economic growth signaled by the U.S. PMI surveys at the start of the year sits in contrast to the near-stalling of growth seen in Europe, China and Japan.

“However, although still robust, the rates of economic growth, job creation and inflation signaled by the PMI surveys have cooled since peaks seen last year,” he said. “This possibly reflects some impact from the government shutdown, though scant evidence of such was seen in the anecdotal evidence from the surveys, but also reflects an easing of demand growth, notably from abroad. Foreign sales of goods and services barely rose in January, contrasting with signs of faster growth of domestic orders.”

Source: Dow Jones