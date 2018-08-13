U.S. Soy Trade Stellar In Short Term, But China Outlook Hazy

Market analysts have been trying to gauge China’s forward bean usage as it remains locked in a tit-for-tat tariff dispute with the United States, and the conflict has prompted threats from the East Asian country to severely reduce or ban U.S. bean imports.

The future of U.S. soybean trade with China has also been a leading topic since that trade relationship supports the U.S. soybean market in its current form. The United States and Brazil account for most of the world’s soybean exports and China is the largest consumer.

Just how much China can cut its dependence on soybean imports is the million-dollar question, but recent data released by its customs agency might be weighting the answer too generously toward the country’s own interest.

Both Brazil and the United States set monthly records for soybean exports in May and June, shipping nearly 6 million tonnes more than the same period a year ago. But China claims its July imports fell sharply by 21 percent from July 2017, its smallest monthly intake since April at 8.01 million tonnes.

Soybean demand from countries other than China has been growing at a fast pace as well, and most of those record U.S. shipments went to other buyers. Brazil is China’s main supplier at this time of year and U.S. soybeans have been selling at a great discount to their Brazilian counterpart.

But the Brazilian shipments have been too heavy to support the idea that Chinese imports could have dropped that much in July, especially when the United States has drawn in some of Brazil’s usual customers. Recent Brazil and China export figures do not fall into line with the linear historical trend, suggesting either the Brazildata is overstated or the Chinese numbers are understated

Brazil shipped a landslide monthly record of 10.2 million tonnes in July, and the United States also likely shipped a record bean volume for that month, so it will be interesting to see China’s August import number when it is published in a month.

BEAN BUYERS

On Tuesday, the soybean market found optimism in a report from oilseeds analyst Oil World that China may need to resume purchases of U.S. beans in the coming weeks.

But that does not necessarily provide new information as Brazil typically winds down its exports into August and September, shipping nearly all the domestic supply and storing very little. Basic math proves that if China does not significantly cut soybean use, it will be unable to avoid U.S. soybeans entirely, at least in the short term.

The Oil World report did point out that if China starts importing Argentine soymeal as expected, supplies will not be ample enough in Argentina after its recent crop shortage and it will have to import U.S. beans to fill the quota.

This many only be true through early 2019, though, as the next Argentine harvest is expected to rebound significantly from multi-year lows. This means that Argentina might not necessarily be a new established market for U.S. soybeans.

But the recent sales to the South American country are helping. Through July 26, Argentina had booked 790,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery in 2018/19. The largest annual volume of U.S. soybeans to Argentina was about 474,000 tonnes in 1997, and 1998 was second with about 38,000 tonnes.

U.S. soybean sales to China for the new marketing year that begins Sept. 1 usually start picking up around July, but there has been no spike so far and the total bookings stand at 1.33 million tonnes.

Total U.S. sales for 2018/19 are well above last year’s levels and very close to those of 2016. Through July 26, outstanding sales for next year totaled 10.4 million tonnes, anchored by commitments from Mexico, Argentina and several Asian countries. Destinations are unknown for about half of those sales.

Although political leaders have pushed the idea that the European Union members would start buying a lot of U.S. soybeans, the EU has booked only 100,000 tonnes for 2018/19 so far, nothing unusual.

FRIDAY EXPECTATIONS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will publish its supply and demand update Friday at noon EDT (1600 GMT), and U.S. soybean stocks may remain heavy even if demand is revised upward.

Analysts see the U.S. soybean harvest up 97 million bushels from USDA’s July estimate of 4.31 billion bushels. They expect a 58 million-bushel increase in 2018/19 ending stocks to an all-time high of 638 million bushels, and a reduction in 2017/18 stocks of 5 million bushels to 460 million.

This means that analysts expect a slight bump in demand, which has been soaring in the tail end of the 2017/18 marketing year to whittle supply as much as possible before the harvest arrives, especially given the trade uncertainties around China.

Elevated port inspections suggest that U.S. soybean exports hit a new high for the month of July, and soybean crush has been running at record levels since late last year given the strong profitability margins.

Although U.S. soybean demand may prove stronger in Friday’s report than the market expects, the overall impact will be muted by the trade interruption with China. USDA last month slashed 2018/19 Chinese imports by 8 million tonnes, leading to the 6.8 million-tonne cut to U.S. exports.

The agency’s overall view on U.S.-China soybean trade is unlikely to change on Friday given there have been no new developments or progress toward a trade deal over the last month.

