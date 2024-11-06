U.S. soybeans slide as Trump set for election win

Chicago soybean futures fell sharply on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump looked poised to win the U.S. presidential election, with a dollar surge and the prospect of new trade barriers with China clouding export prospects.

Wheat and corn also eased.

Trump declared himself winner of the presidential election after Fox News projected he had defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

His advance in the ongoing presidential results and projections that his party would win back control of the U.S. Senate fuelled Trump trade bets, including buying the dollar which leapt to a four-month high against other major currencies.

A stronger dollar makes U.S. grain more expensive overseas, while tariffs proposed by Trump could disrupt U.S. agricultural trade, with soybeans particularly reliant on sales to leading importer China.

“Not surprisingly, soybeans are under the most pressure, but wheat and corn are also down due to a rallying dollar,” commodity data platform CM Navigator said in a note.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Sv1 was down 1.5% at $9.87-1/4 a bushel by 0844 GMT after touching a one-week low.

CBOT wheat Wv1 had fallen 1.3% to $5.65 a bushel and CBOT corn Cv1 was 0.3% lower at $4.17-1/4 a bushel.

Chicago soybeans and corn had made gains in recent sessions as a flurry of export demand suggested bumper U.S. harvests were attracting demand.

But Trump’s expected return to the White House could disrupt soybean trade with China as during his previous presidency while also straining relations with major corn buyer Mexico.

“A trade war with China is now more of a possibility,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

However, the drag on U.S. grains from the election outcome may be temporary, particularly with corn and wheat relatively cheap, he said.

“The market will initially trade the (Trump) trade but claw it all back within a week… There’s plenty of demand for wheat and feed grain in the world.”

Markets are also looking ahead to a U.S. interest rate decision on Thursday and crop forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sumana Nandy and Barbara Lewis)