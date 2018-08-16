U.S. Stock Futures Rise, Dollar Dips on Trade Hope: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures climbed with European stocks and the dollar fell on renewed hopes for an easing of global-trade tensions. The yuan jumped and Treasuries dipped.

Futures on the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq indexes extended gains after Walmart beat second-quarter sales and earnings estimates, following the Stoxx Europe 600 Index higher. The greenback, which has seen recent strength on its role as a haven, fell for the first time in six days. Stocks stayed lower in most Asian markets in the wake of disappointing earnings from tech giant Tencent Holding, though pared declines after China said its vice commerce minister will visit the U.S. for talks in late August.

Hopes for a détente in the trade dispute gave China’s yuan a boost. Emerging-market shares slipped, flirting with a bear market. In Europe, the pound edged higher after data showed U.K. retail sales bounced back in July.

The potential for a breakthrough in the trade standoff between China and the U.S. is helping shake off some of the caution that’s weakened risk assets over the past week. The lira rallied for a third day ahead of an investor call with Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister later Thursday that may provide clues about any further policy action.

Elsewhere, metals rebounded after a hammering on Wednesday. Gold turned higher after touching a 19-month low. In Hong Kong, currency interventions continued after the currency fell to the weak end of its trading band.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

-Earnings are still to come from companies including Maersk and Carlsberg.

-Brexit talks between the EU and the U.K. resume in Brussels Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

-The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4 percent as of 7:24 a.m. New York time, the largest rise in more than a week.

-Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.5 percent.

-The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index increased 0.6 percent, the first advance in more than a week.

-Germany’s DAX Index jumped 0.5 percent, the biggest increase in almost two weeks.

-The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.3 percent, hitting the lowest in about 13 months with its seventh straight decline.

-The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 0.6 percent to the lowest in almost 11 months.

Currencies

-The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 percent, the first retreat in more than a week.

-The euro advanced 0.2 percent to $1.1368, the biggest rise in more than a week.

-The British pound advanced 0.1 percent to $1.2704.

-The Japanese yen decreased 0.1 percent to 110.90 per dollar.

Bonds

-The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 2.88 percent, the largest rise in more than a week.

-Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.32 percent.

-Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.225 percent, the largest rise in more than a week.

-Italy’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.103 percent.

Commodities

-West Texas Intermediate crude fell less than 0.05 percent to $64.99 a barrel, the lowest in eight weeks.

-Gold jumped 0.4 percent to $1,179.60 an ounce, the biggest increase in almost two weeks.

