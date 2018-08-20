U.S. Stock Futures Track Gains Across Europe, Asia: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures and European stocks followed Asian shares higher on Monday as traders held onto hopes for an easing of the trade war and ahead of a meeting of central bankers later in the week that may throw up clues on the outlook for markets. The dollar edged up and the euro fell.

Miners climbed with metals, helping the Stoxx Europe 600 Index higher in thin volumes, while futures on the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all pointed to a positive open. There were advances across most Asian equities, though Japan’s gauge bucked the trend. The dollar firmed after two days of declines and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed. The onshore yuan climbed amid signs China is propping up the currency just as it prepares to restart trade negotiations with the U.S. The euro slipped for the first time in four days.

Markets appear to be striking a more optimistic tone after talks between the world’s biggest economies on trade made their way back onto the agenda. Meanwhile, investors will be closely watching this week’s Jackson Hole symposium for clues on monetary policy, and to see whether central bankers can do anything to help bring back stability after the recent bout of emerging market-led volatility.

Elsewhere, the lira slipped a second day. Turkish markets will be closed for most of this week, which may mean low trading volumes and sharper currency swings than usual. Emerging-market stocks and currencies rose. Industrial metals helped an index of commodity prices higher.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

-Companies announcing earnings include Alibaba, Royal Bank of Canada, Lowe’s, Target, BHP Billiton, Qantas, Ping An and China’s Bank of Communications.

-Central bankers gather at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Friday.

-The Fed releases the minutes from its July 31 – Aug. 1 FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

-The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.6 percent as of 10:49 a.m. London time, the biggest gain in more than two weeks.

-Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2 percent to the highest in almost two weeks.

-The MSCI All-Country World Index increased 0.2 percent to the highest in more than a week.

-The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 1.1 percent, the largest rise in six weeks.

Currencies

-The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1 percent.

-The euro declined 0.2 percent to $1.141.

-The Japanese yen dipped 0.1 percent to 110.64 per dollar.

-The Turkish lira declined 1.1 percent to 6.0817 per dollar.

-South Africa’s rand jumped 0.8 percent to 14.524 per dollar.

-The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index gained 0.5 percent to the highest in more than a week on the biggest rise in six weeks.

Bonds

-The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped less than one basis point to 2.86 percent, the lowest in more than a month.

-Germany’s 10-year yield gained less than one basis point to 0.31 percent.

-Britain’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 1.236 percent.

Commodities

-The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 0.5 percent to the highest in more than a week.

-West Texas Intermediate crude climbed less than 0.05 percent to $65.92 a barrel.

-LME copper advanced 1.5 percent to $6,017.50 per metric ton.

-Gold increased 0.3 percent to $1,188.10 an ounce.

Source: Bloomberg