U.S. Stock Futures Waver as European Economy Dims

U.S. stock futures wobbled Thursday amid fresh data showing that Europe is enduring a historic collapse in economic activity.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 0.1%, following a sharp rebound on Wednesday in U.S. blue-chip stocks. Major benchmarks in Asia closed mixed: Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2%.

European stocks wavered between gains and losses, leaving the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.1%. Preliminary surveys of French and German purchasing managers showed gauges hitting record lows in April, suggesting a stark drop in activity for the manufacturing and services sectors. The euro edged down 0.5% against the dollar.

“We’ve had this incredible rebound, but I think we’re going to see a second wave of weakness as people take in what these economic figures mean,” said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Analysts have struggled to estimate how hard demand has been hit by measures to limit the spread of coronavirus as companies give limited guidance. “These numbers are the first ones that have really reflected the impact of lockdowns and social distancing,” Mr. Kassam said.

U.S. jobless claims for the week ending April 18, which will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET, are expected to show millions more job losses across the country. More than 20 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits from mid-March through April 11.

Surveys of U.S. purchasing managers are forecast to show a decline in April activity as lockdowns remain in place, with the services sector suffering unprecedented falls in output while businesses cut payrolls. That data is due at 9:45 a.m.

Oil prices extended Wednesday’s rebound, sparked by the prospect of fresh U.S.-Iran tensions. Strains in the Middle East can boost crude prices by signaling potential disruptions to shipments of oil around the world and possible supply shortages. U.S. crude-oil futures for June delivery advanced 14% to $15.71 a barrel. Brent crude, the global gauge, rose almost 10%.

In Europe, investors signaled greater appetite for sovereign bonds from the southern nations that are crippled with high levels of debt after the European Central Bank said late Wednesday it would accept some junk-rated bonds as collateral for its loans. Yields on Italy’s 10-year bonds ticked down to 2.005%, from 2.086% Wednesday. Greek and Spanish bonds also rallied, sending the yield on Greek debt down to 2.356%.

The ECB is continuing to support debt markets ahead of an assessment of Italy’s credit situation by S&P Global Ratings on Friday, said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privée.

“The central banks are the backstop, and they’re looking at different ways to support the market,” he said. “The ECB is being proactive.”

Investors are looking to an European Union summit later in the day for signs of how eurozone countries will support the countries hardest hit by coronavirus. Italy is among the countries pushing for a common debt program that would help share the financial cost with richer countries. But that has met with resistance from northern nations including Germany and the Netherlands.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 0.625%, from 0.618% on Wednesday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Among European equities, shares in Unilever fell 3.2% after the consumer goods company reported flat sales growth for the first quarter. Credit Suisse Group fell 2.2% after it raised the cash it holds to cover potential losses from borrowers affected by the coronavirus shutdown. The Swiss bank is the first major European lender to report its first-quarter earnings.

In Seoul, the Kospi Composite closed almost 1% higher. Those gains came even as data showed South Korea’s trade-reliant economy shrank 1.4% in the first quarter, the steepest decline since the global financial crisis a dozen years ago.

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Asia have added to uncertainty about how quickly governments can safely resume normal economic activity. In the U.S., President Trump said Wednesday that he strongly disagreed with the governor of Georgia’s decision to allow some nonessential businesses to reopen as soon as Friday, saying the easing of restrictions came too soon.

China has offered a template for economies reopening, according to Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Société Générale. “Even if things are getting back slowly to normal, the borders aren’t open, so free circulation of goods and trade isn’t coming back quickly.”

Markets had been buoyed by hopes that economies could quickly get back to normal as the coronavirus pandemic came under control, according to Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. Hefty support from the Federal Reserve, even extending to riskier assets like lower-rated bonds, was helping, he said.

“The path towards normality is going to be very gradual,” Mr. Lee cautioned. “History tells us that the market correction during prolonged recessions of more than one year tends to be far deeper” than seen so far.

Intel and Capital One are among the major U.S. companies scheduled to report earnings after markets close.

Source: Dow Jones