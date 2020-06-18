U.S. Stock Futures Wobble as Investors Track Rise in Coronavirus Cases

U.S. stock futures drifted Thursday as a rise in coronavirus infections in more than a dozen U.S. states prompted concerns that restrictions on business and social activity may need to be reimposed.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 wavered between gains and losses. The benchmark index logged its first decline in four trading days on Wednesday, extending a stretch of jittery trading over the past week.

This week, Texas, Arizona and North Carolina reported record daily coronavirus-related hospitalizations. More than a dozen states have seen confirmed cases go up in the past week at a pace faster than the previous seven days, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data. Investors are nervous that increasing cases will undermine efforts to restore the economy by relaxing lockdowns.

“In the U.S., we’re still in the part of wave one where it’s uncertain if it’s contained or not,” said Cliff Tan, East Asian head of global markets research at MUFG Bank. “If the U.S. really can’t get things under control, that could be a pretty major shock.”

Further spread in the virus could stall a nascent recovery in U.S. consumer spending, a major driver of the world economy, Mr. Tan added.

Fresh outbreaks in China and Germany in recent days have also chipped away at investors’ confidence that the global economy can bounce back from a deep downturn in April.

“Markets have slipped back into the February, March mind-set,” said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Investors are reasoning that the uptick in cases will lead to new shelter-in-place orders or prompt people to rein in spending, according to Mr. Donovan. However, statistics such as requests for driving directions in Arizona and Texas suggest consumers are responding to the virus with less caution than they did three months ago, he added.

Data on the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, will offer insights into whether the labor market continued to recover last week. Analysts expect that new applications — a proxy for layoffs — fell to 1.3 million from 1.5 million, according to a survey by FactSet. New claims have eased as states allowed businesses to reopen and employers recalled workers.

A meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Chinese counterpart in Hawaii — part of an effort by Washington and Beijing to manage a relationship that has deteriorated in recent weeks — laid bare their deep differences. The two diplomats didn’t say when they might meet again, although the Chinese asserted the talks were constructive. Sporadic concerns about the renewal of a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies has weighed on markets at times this year.

International stocks also wobbled. The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed down less than 0.1%.

Among individual European stocks, shares in Wirecard crashed 53% after the German company again delayed publication of its 2019 annual report. The troubled payments company’s auditor said it had been deceived over evidence of EUR1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) in cash balances.

The British pound erased losses from earlier in the day after the Bank of England expanded its bond-buying program by GBP100 billion ($125 billion). Policy makers also said they are ready to take further actions to support the economy.

On a busy day for central banks in Europe, Norway’s krone rose against the dollar after the Norges Bank cut its key rate to zero in a surprise move. The Swiss franc slipped after the Swiss National Bank kept interest rates on hold at minus 0.75%.

Ahead of the opening bell in New York, shares in Carnival Corp. fell 4.5% after the cruise-operator reported a $4.4 billion net loss in the second quarter.

Source: Dow Jones