U.S. to operate quotas on steel despite tariff exemptions: White House advisor

in Commodity News 02/05/2018

Countries granted exemptions to recently enacted U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs will still be subject to a quota system for imports, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said.

“We will have quotas and other restrictions to make sure that we defend our industries in the interest of national security,” Navarro told steel industry executives, adding that the approach also would apply to entities “like Europe.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

