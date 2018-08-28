U.S. to Pay Farmers $4.7 Billion to Offset Trade-Conflict Losses

The Trump administration said it would make $4.7 billion in payments to U.S. farmers to offset losses from trade battles rippling across the globe.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Monday the funds constitute an initial payment to farmers hit by tariffs from major U.S. trading partners, which have left producers of commodities from soybeans to pork to apples vulnerable during a steep downturn in the agricultural economy.

Farmers have been anxiously awaiting details of the aid package the USDA pledged in July The USDA said then that it would extend up to $12 billion in emergency aid in response to U.S. trading partners’ “unjustified retaliation” to trade policies enacted by President Trump.

“Problems caused by unjustified tariffs could not have come at a worse time,” said Mr. Perdue said on Monday. He added the aid will give the Trump administration time to strike trade deals that benefit the entire U.S. economy, including agriculture.

Farmers, he said, “cannot pay their bills with simple patriotism.”

Soybean farmers are slated to get roughly three-fourths of the direct payments, or $3.6 billion, followed by producers of pork, cotton, sorghum, dairy and wheat.

Pork products will benefit the most from a related program to purchase excess commodities, at $558 million out of an estimated $1.2 billion. Apples, dairy and pistachios would be targeted for roughly $90 million each from the program.

USDA officials said they could decide on a second wave of payments to farmers by December, if difficult market conditions persist.

They said the purchases would be focused on high-value crops meant for export and remain separate from commodities bought by the government for school-lunch and other nutrition programs.

“Instead of just oranges we will be buying extra fancy oranges” typically destined for China, said Greg Ibach, undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs.

The government will also spent $200 million to fund trade programs to encourage the development of overseas markets for U.S. agricultural products.

Source: Dow Jones