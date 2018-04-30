U.S. to send second crude cargo to UAE

The U.S. will send its second oil cargo, the biggest yet, to the United Arab Emirates in May, according to a source familiar with the matter and Thomson Reuters vessel fixtures data:

* Motiva Enterprises chartered the Suezmax tanker South Sea to ship about 1 million barrels of condensate from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Ruwais, UAE, with an option to sell it to West Coast India, the source said.

* The loading date is likely to be May 10, according to the source and fixtures data.

* The U.S. exported 727,000 barrels of crude to UAE in December, its first such shipment, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

* The U.S. lifted a 40-year ban on crude exports in late 2015 and since, shipments of U.S. oil have landed in over 20 countries.

* Weekly crude exports hit a record 2.3 million barrels per day last week, according to EIA data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)