U.S. to tap Asia for more LNG to help Europe break from Russia -White House

The United States will continue to explore additional ways to help Europe wean itself from Russian energy supplies, including asking Asian countries to supply more natural gas to Europe, the White House said on Tuesday.

“One of the steps we’ve taken successfully, which we will continue to build on, is to tap into countries in Asia who have LNG, excess LNG capacity to provide that to Europe,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nandita Bose Editing by Chris Reese)