U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in September as Exports Rose

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in September as exports continued to recover from the global economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic while imports slowed.

The U.S. posted a deficit of $63.86 billion in September, compared with $67.04 billion in August and $47.84 billion a year earlier, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The figures were adjusted for seasonal variation.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a $63.6 billion deficit in September.

Exports rose 2.6% to $176.35 billion, while imports rose 0.5% to $240.22 billion, their slowest pace of growth since trade bottomed out in May.

Trade has recovered faster than many economists predicted after a collapse in global commerce in March and April, when most world governments were enforcing strict lockdowns to contain the emerging pandemic. Massive spending packages passed by the U.S. Congress boosted demand for imports in the months that followed, pushing the monthly trade deficit in goods to a record in August.

Wednesday’s report brought fresh evidence that the U.S. economy’s recovery is slowing as the effects of stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits and other emergency measures fade. While consumer spending has risen for five straight months since May, the rate of growth eased in September, causing imports to moderate.

U.S. purchases of consumer goods from abroad fell 3.6% from August to $55.77 billion, the first monthly decline since April, led by a sharp drop in imports of cellphones and other household goods.

At the same time, capital-goods imports — seen as a proxy for domestic investment by firms — climbed 1.5% in September to $55.51 billion. Automotive imports rose 11% to $31.19 billion as the recession-battered sector continued to recover.

