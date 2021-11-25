U.S. trying to persuade Russia to raise oil output to cool prices: Ifax

The United States is trying to persuade Russia to raise oil output in an effort to lower global prices, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

The White House on Tuesday said the United States would release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, that will start hitting the market in mid- to late-December.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow)