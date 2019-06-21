U.S. “very pleased” that Saudi Arabia ensuring well-supplied oil market

Recent News

  
in Oil & Companies News 21/06/2019

The United States is “very pleased” that Saudi Arabia is making sure that the global oil market is well supplied, a U.S. official said on Friday, amid fears of energy disruption because of growing military tension in the Middle East.

“They have been very helpful at ensuring the well-supplied and stable oil market, and so we’re very pleased,” U.S. envoy on Iran, Brian Hook, told a news conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

