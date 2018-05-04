U.S. Wants $200 Billion Cut in China Trade Imbalance by End of 2020

The U.S. handed China a lengthy list of demands on trade, ranging from immediately cutting a trade imbalance by $100 billion a year to halting all Chinese government support for advanced technologies, according to a document sent to Beijing before talks this week.

The U.S.-China trade relationship is “significantly imbalanced,” said the document, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. It noted that U.S. investment and sales of services into China remain “severely constrained” and added that China’s industrial policies “pose significant economic and security concerns” to the U.S.

Chinese officials believed the proposal was “unfair,” according to people with knowledge of the negotiations Thursday and Friday. U.S. officials declined to comment on the document.

The document was given to Chinese officials in advance of the talks, which have taken place at the government’s Diaoyutai Guesthouse complex in western Beijing.

To address the trade relationship, the U.S. document offered an eight-point plan to Beijing and called for China to change its policies within a year or two. It also said the U.S. was ready to negotiate on the proposals.

The first U.S. request was for China to reduce the bilateral trade deficit by at least $200 billion by the end of 2020. The U.S.-China bilateral deficit in goods was $375 billion last year. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants China to slash the figure by $100 billion a year.

The U.S. also demanded that China immediately stop providing subsidies and other assistance for advanced technologies outlined in the government’s Made in China 2025 plan. The initiative aims for China to dominate future frontiers of manufacturing and industry, from robotics and aviation to new-energy vehicles.

The U.S. also asked China to cut tariffs on “all products in non-critical sectors” to levels that are no higher than the levels that the U.S. applies to imports, according to the document.

In addition, the U.S. also asked China to guarantee that it won’t hit back at the U.S. for any actions taken in the disputes over intellectual property. It also asked that China withdraw its challenges in this area at the World Trade Organization.

Source: Dow Jones