The United States wants to conclude a trade deal with the United Kingdom this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

“The UK is our number one ally and it would be at the top of the list of trade agreements,” Mnuchin said in a panel at the World Economic Forum. “We look forward to getting that done this year.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)