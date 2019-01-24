U.S. weighs imposing Venezuelan oil sanctions soon – sources

The Trump administration could impose new U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s vital oil sector as soon as this week if the political situation there deteriorates further, multiple sources said.

U.S. officials are considering a range of potential measures, including restricting U.S. imports of Venezuelan oil or even a full ban, to punish President Nicolas Maduro’s government but no final decisions have been made as Washingtion closely watches street protests unfolding in the country, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Two other sources briefed on the matter said the U.S. administration had privately informed U.S. energy companies on its deliberations.

