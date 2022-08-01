U.S. wheat, corn futures fall after first grain export ship leaves Ukrainian port

Chicago wheat and corn futures fell around 2% on Monday after the first ship loaded with grains sailed from a Ukrainian port using a newly agreed shipping channel, raising expectations of improved world supplies if Ukraine’s sea-borne exports resume, traders said.

Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat was down 2% at $7.91 a bushel at 0957 GMT.

Chicago most active corn was also down 2% at $6.07-1/2 a bushel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)