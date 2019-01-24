U.S. wheat hits 5-week high on prospects for higher demand

Chicago wheat rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, climbing to its highest in five weeks on expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies as inventories dwindle top exporter Russia.

Soybean futures rose for a second session amid concerns over prolonged dry weather hurting the crop in Brazil.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 0.3 percent at $5.27-1/2 a bushel, as of 0407 GMT, having risen earlier to $5.28-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 19, 2018.

Soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $9.17-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Wednesday; while corn climbed 0.1 percent to $3.79-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session.

The wheat market is being buoyed by tightening supplies and rising prices in Russia and Ukraine after brisk early-season shipments by the Black Sea-exporting countries.

“Russian prices are rising which is making Black Sea wheat less attractive for importers,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. “This could provide opportunity for U.S. wheat to make its way into Asia and the Middle East.”

Forecasters have been scaling back estimates for Brazil’s soybean harvest due to drought, and hot weather this week was expected to keep some regions dry.

The average estimate of Brazil’s 2018-19 soybean production in a Reuters poll of analysts was 117.06 million tonnes, down from the average in a November poll of 120.8 million tonnes.

Looking ahead to U.S. plantings for 2019, private analytics firm IEG Vantage, formerly known as Informa Economics IEG, projected that farmers would plant more corn and less soybeans and wheat compared to 2018.

The firm put 2019 soybean plantings at 86.2 million acres, up 1.1 million acres from its mid-December forecast, but still down nearly 3 million acres from 2018.

IEG projected U.S. 2019 corn plantings at 91.5 million acres, up from the 89.1 million acres in 2018. The firm put total U.S. wheat seedings for 2019 at 47.163 million acres, compared with the 47.8 million a year earlier.

Grains prices at 0407 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 527.50 1.50 +0.29% +1.20% 518.88 69 CBOT corn 379.25 0.50 +0.13% +0.07% 379.33 52 CBOT soy 917.25 2.25 +0.25% +0.88% 909.52 61 CBOT rice 10.73 -$0.03 -0.28% +0.75% $10.57 70 WTI crude 52.41 -$0.21 -0.40% -0.30% $49.34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.139 $0.001 +0.05% +0.25% USD/AUD 0.7121 -0.002 -0.28% -0.01%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)