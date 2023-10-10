U.S. wheat rises 2.1% on concern over Middle East conflict

Chicago wheat futures rose sharply on Monday after military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas ignited fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, traders said.

Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat Wv1 was up 2.1% at $5.80-1/4 per bushel at 0940 GMT.

Support also came from a rise in crude oil prices of more than 2% on Monday also largely due to concerns about the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)