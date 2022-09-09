U.S. wholesale inventories gain revised lower in July

U.S. wholesale inventories increased less than initially thought in July as businesses slowed the replenishment of their stocks.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that wholesale inventories rose 0.6%, instead of 0.8% as reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers advanced 1.8% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected July inventories would be unrevised. Wholesale inventories increased 25.1% in July on a year-on-year basis.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product.

Wholesale motor vehicle inventories rose 1.7% after rising 3.0% in June. Wholesale inventories, excluding autos, increased 0.5% in July. This component goes into the calculation of GDP.

The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, at odds with a robust labor market. The decline largely reflected the hangover of excess inventory accumulation by businesses late last year, leaving stock to clear before more is ordered at a time when consumer spending has softened.

Sales at wholesalers fell 1.4% in July after increasing 1.6% in June. At July’s sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.29 months to clear shelves, up from 1.26 in June.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)