UAE-based Aries is now Saudi Aramco Approved

UAE-based Aries Marine Services Est is one among the very few listed NDT companies based in Saudi Arabia that have received the approval of Saudi Aramco, the largest multinational petroleum and natural gas company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Aries Marine has received approval for its Conventional NDT services. Recently, Aries Marine also secured the approval of SABIC, which has accelerated the organization’s reach in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Reckoned as one among the best inspection and maintenance companies in the world, Aries Marine and Engineering Services boasts of the most extensive Inspection and Non-Destructive Testing division in the Middle East. The team consists of experienced destructive and non-destructive testing (NDT)/ OCTG/Thermography/Eddy current/QC/Welding/ Painting inspectors.

On this remarkable achievement, Dr. Sohan Roy, Founder Chairman and CEO, Aries Group, quoted, “I am thrilled and proud of our team’s success. We started the procedure for Aramco’s approval two years ago, with lot investment in NDT facilities in the country. And Finally, today, this dream has come true. Aries has always believed in providing world-class quality and reliable services to our clients across the globe. With this certification, we have not just inched one step closer to improving our range of services but have also updated our efficiency to execute NDT tasks. We are thankful to the Aramco team for their technical and quality audits and timely support to help us succeed in gaining this prestigious milestone. Aries is now into comprehensive Visual Asset Management Platform with the support of various advanced engineering & inspection techniques like aerial/underwater drones, rope access, 3D scanning,IHM surveys & other advanced NDT methods as well”.

Besides, Aramco, the NDT division of Aries Marine, is approved by many major oil and gas companies, including ADNOC, QP, EMARAT, ENOC,KNPC,BAPCO and EMARAT. The company also expects to achieve Helideck audit approvals, MAADEN entry, ISO 17025 soon.

Source: Aries Group