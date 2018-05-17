UAE commits to protecting seafarers in signing of historic memorandum with the ITF

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Transport Authority (FTA) have signed a ground-breaking Memorandum of Understanding to work together to protect the rights of all seafarers operating in UAE waters.

On signing the memorandum at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London, ITF general secretary Stephen Cotton said: “We at the ITF are committed to ensuring seafarers are protected all around the world. This is a significant opportunity to work with our partners in the UAE to bring seafarers and workers’ safety to forefront of the conversation.

“This agreement is just the beginning and will hopefully pave the way for similar agreements in other territories. We are keen to work for greater cooperation, in all areas of transportation.”

Dr. Abdullah Belheif Al Nuaimi, minister of infrastructure development and chairman of the FTA board of directors, spoke at the event: “This agreement allows us to consult, cooperate and coordinate jointly and continuously to find legal solutions regarding the abandonment of seafarers aboard ships, by ship owners and operators, and to work together to combat and prevent the occurrence of this phenomenon in the future.”

This is the first agreement of its kind between a government authority and the ITF. The two parties are committed to working closely together and sharing information to provide comprehensive and timely support to in need vessels and seafarers within UAE waters.

Source: ITF