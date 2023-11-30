UAE demonstrates its maritime contributions and competencies at IMO

Presenting its profile for category B candidacy in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council at the organisation’s focus group in London, the UAE’s delegation has displayed very powerful contributions made to the sector over the years, that have influenced the industry globally.

Boasting a rich maritime history, and a coastline of 1650 kms, the UAE’s strategic location at the crossroads of global shipping routes has enabled it to become a central maritime hub in the world. Besides its natural endowments, the country has strived to achieve continuous development in the maritime industry, which is a key pillar of its national economy, contributing more than AED 129 billion to its GDP.

H.E. Hassan Mohamed Juma Al-Mansoori, Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said, “We are proud of our achievements made over the years. The UAE’s legislations practices, decisions and standards have assisted in the development of maritime sector, enhanced its safety standards, and contributed to protecting the marine environment globally. The UAE is ranked 3rd globally in transport services trade and in Bunker Supply Index. It ranked fifth globally as a key competitive maritime hub. The UAE’s ports rank among the top 10 internationally in the volume of container handling.

Al-Mansoori added, “With our recent strategic announcements, we are setting our targets even higher. Through our re-election to the IMO council, we aim to work with all member States to advance the global maritime sector and the shipping industry through a collective contribution to the IMO’s mission of achieving the safety, security and sustainability of maritime transport in clean oceans.”

Aiding to the growth of the global maritime sector

As a centre for maritime excellence, the UAE has always capitalised on the sector’s success to empower economic prosperity. With its impeccable and well-balanced approach in dealing with maritime issues as a flag, port and coastal state, the UAE has become one of the most prominent countries supporting the IMO. In 2017, the country was first elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, category B, was re-elected in 2019, and received the highest number of votes in the 2021 elections. The UAE is looking forward to be re-elected for the fourth consecutive term in the elections that will take place on 01st of December 2023 in London. The UAE aims to continue its effective role in strengthening maritime legislation and regulations to serve the shipping sector and international trade.

Women’s and seafarers’ rights

The UAE’s seaborne trade and transhipment efforts cater to about two billion people from China, India, and the Gulf States to Eurasia and all the way to Eastern Europe. The country is committed to upholding its responsibility in establishing a sustainable platform for sharing knowledge and expertise among maritime nations and administrations on best practices.

Besides developing the sector from a strategic point of view, the UAE has gone the extra mile to ensure the rights of seafarers and empower more females to take active part in the industry.

H.E. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said, “The UAE takes proactive measures to safeguard the interests of seafarers, aiming to improve the quality of life for seafarers. We were one of the first IMO Member States to designate seafarers as key workers, and supported seafarers by facilitating safe ship crew change, administering vaccinations, and providing them access to medical care.”

Al Malek further added, “We have also been strongly championing women’s rights in the maritime sector. The UAE is currently chairing the Arab Women in the Maritime Association (AWIMA), which is working with the IMO’s Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP) to support women in the maritime sector to achieve the fifth UN Sustainable Development Goal of establishing gender equality. It is also one of the founding members of the IMOGENder, a network of IMO delegates working to achieve gender equality.”

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative at the IMO said, “Through its membership in the International Maritime Organization, the UAE seeks to continue working collectively with all IMO member States in contributing to the development of global maritime strategies, policies, and standards regulating the maritime sector. The UAE is a very active contributor to the IMO’s activities through its positive and effective engagement and participation in all the works of the Assembly, Council, main technical committees, sub-committees, and related working groups.”

Being a flag state, the UAE ranks amongst top twenty worldwide in terms of fleet size. It has more than 20 major ports spread across from Fujairah in the East to Abu Dhabi in Southwest on the UAE coast.

Source: UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure