UAE elected president of Arab Sea Ports Federation

The UAE was elected president of the Arab Sea Ports Federation at its 59th meeting.

Capt Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group chief executive of Abu Dhabi Ports Group attended the event.

He thanked Sheikh Yousef Abdullah Al Sabah, of Kuwait, who served as the previous president of the ASPF, for his efforts.

He also expressed his gratitude for the confidence shown by members of the 16 member states in choosing the UAE to preside over the federation.

“Despite the gradual global recovery from the impact of the pandemic, geopolitical circumstances currently witnessed by the world continue to impose further challenges to the maritime sector,” he said.

“We are working diligently to foster the strength points of the ASPF and benefit from the expertise and capabilities of all member states to elevate the federation’s status globally, and to achieve continued success and prosperity across Arab ports.”

The meeting, held at the federation’s headquarters in Alexandria, discussed progress made since the previous gathering in November 2021.

The participants also discussed ways to strengthen future co-operation and co-ordination between member states under the presidency of the UAE.

The meeting, inaugurated by Admiral Essam Eddin Badawi, secretary-general of the federation, explored ways to promote its role internationally, as a regional body comprising of many leading ports in the strategically located Arab region providing vital links for East-West maritime trade.

Topics included the adoption of points discussed by the federation’s general assembly, approval of the election of Capt Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi as president of the ASPF, and electing Dr Khalid Al Maaita as vice president.

The 60th meeting of the federation was scheduled for November.

The Arab Sea Ports Federation was established in October 1976 in Alexandria, Egypt, to promote the development of seaports in Arab countries. It works under the umbrella of the League of Arab States’ Council of Arab Economic Unity.

