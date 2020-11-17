Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / UAE energy minister urges full compliance before any revised OPEC+ deal

UAE energy minister urges full compliance before any revised OPEC+ deal

in Oil & Companies News 17/11/2020

The United Arab Emirates energy minister told a closed OPEC+ panel meeting on Tuesday that all members should deliver on full oil cut commitments before agreeing to changes or extension of the current pact, an OPEC+ source told Reuters.

OPEC and its allies are considering a rollover of their existing oil production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day by three or six months when they expire in January.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman )

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software