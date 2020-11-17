UAE energy minister urges full compliance before any revised OPEC+ deal

The United Arab Emirates energy minister told a closed OPEC+ panel meeting on Tuesday that all members should deliver on full oil cut commitments before agreeing to changes or extension of the current pact, an OPEC+ source told Reuters.

OPEC and its allies are considering a rollover of their existing oil production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day by three or six months when they expire in January.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman )