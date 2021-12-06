UAE expands Mugharraq Port to benefit from oil and gas projects

The UAE’s AD Ports is expanding the Mugharraq Port as it prepares to receive international vessels and benefit from its proximity to oil and gas developments in OPEC’s third biggest producer.

“AD Ports Group is close to completing an extensive expansion project aimed at enhancing Mugharraq Port’s infrastructure and service capabilities to ensure it is better positioned to support offshore and mega projects related to the oil and gas field,” said in a Dec. 5 statement.

The infrastructure improvements introduced include the extension of the quay wall, deepening of the facility’s depth to eight meters and the development of additional Ro-Ro ramps.

Mugharraq Port, which has received new certification to become an international facility, can now receive international and local vessels including container feeders, bulk and break-bulk carriers, mobile offshore drilling units, tugboats, chemical tankers and offshore support vessels, AD Ports said.

Close to Ruwais

“The port’s load-bearing factor capability has also been increased up to 15 tons per square meter, which in addition to supporting heavy lift activities also accelerates the movement of cargo bound for oil and gas facilities,” AD Ports said. “On the landside operations of the port, new elements include the development of liquid and dry bulk pipelines, which are expected to substantially benefit oil and gas customers using Mugharraq Port.”

Mugharraq Port is located close to the industrial hub of Ruwais, where Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has a refinery, petrochemical projects and other downstream facilities.

The port is also close to Hail, Ghasha and other key oil and gas projects which are being developed by ADNOC.

ADNOC plans to boost its oil production capacity by 25% to 5 million b/d by 2030 and is also ramping up natural gas output to achieve self-sufficiency in the commodity.

