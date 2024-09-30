UAE keen to invest in Chattogram port

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is keen to invest in Chattogram port for the financial benefit of both countries.

UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi expressed interest in a meeting with Textiles and Jute and Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain at the Secretariat on Sunday (29 September).

The envoy said as a friendly country, the UAE believes that both countries would benefit from the UAE’s investment in Bangladesh, particularly in the Chattogram port.

The UAE envoy told the adviser that Dubai-based “DP World,” an Emirati multinational logistics company, is now engaged in seaport management in more than 60 countries.

“We have experience of the construction of the London Gateway Port… We also have better experience in the sub-continental countries like India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on seaport management,” he said.

Welcoming the investment proposal of the UAE, the adviser said Bangladesh always welcomes foreign investment and the country has multidimensional relations with the UAE in various sectors including trade and commerce.

“I think that the friendly relations between the two countries will reach a new height through this investment,” Sakhawat said.

The adviser requested the UAE envoy to make transit visas for Bangladeshi sailors easier. The UAE ambassador, in reply, said they would consider the matter sincerely.

Sakhawat Hossain also urged the UAE envoy to invest in the jute and textiles sectors of Bangladesh, saying the demand for environmentally friendly jute products of Bangladesh is on the rise across the world.

Foreign investment is increasing steadily in the jute and textiles sectors of Bangladesh, the adviser said, urging the UAE ambassador to consider these lucrative sectors for investment.

The UAE Ambassador led a five-member delegation of his country in the meeting while Jute and Textiles Secretary M Abdur Rauf, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Sanjoy Kumar Banik and senior officials were present.

Source: The Business Standard