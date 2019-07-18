UAE maritime industry becoming hub for leading global companies

The UAE maritime industry is booming and it’s becoming the hub for leading business companies. The UAE-based, Grandweld Shipyards, has announced exceptional results for 2018. The company is taking advantage of being located in one of the world’s leading countries in the maritime industry (UAE). From environmentally friendly and sustainable services to closing new deals; the company is embedding its footprint in the maritime industry to make its presence known. Existing and new clients continue to seek Grandweld for its impeccable deliveries and designs, proving that the company is a invaluable port for all maritime related services.

Jamal Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards said, “Grandweld took the UAE as the base of its global rise and success. With the reputable creditability the UAE has in the maritime industry, we are proud to have our products bearing the “made in the UAE” stamp. This has motivated us to commit towards providing quality services to our clients to reflect the UAE global stand in the market.”

He further added, “Grandweld has been the trusted provider of workboats, security and offshore support vessels to a wide range of key players in the maritime industry; from offshore to ports and terminal operators. With the help of our in-house engineering and design team, we are able to tailor quality services to all our clients. The company has been incorporating safety and sustainable measures into its business, which makes us a favorable choice for the regional maritime industry’s stake holders. Our recent reports are an accurate representation of this, as we have witnessed high demand for our vessels, especially the 42M Crew Boats.”

Reflecting the vision of Dubai’s 2021 for a more sustainable future, Grandweld has been committed to environmental responsibility. The company’s new facility at Dubai Maritime City (DMC) adheres to the highest environmental and sustainability standards. “Designed with premium green building technologies and standards, our new facility at DMC has been awarded The LEED Gold certificates by the US Green Building Council (USGBC),” Abki added.

Holding a LEED Gold certificate reinforces Grandweld’s efforts and status as a sustainable shipyard. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building, community and home project types, it provides a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. The certification is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement.

Abki further stated, “In addition to our green building certified building, Grandweld utilises the planet’s renewable energy. Understanding the importance of preserving the Earth, we power our facilities with solar energy panels as part of our commitment towards a greener and more environmental friendly future.” The sustainable growth of Grandweld has not only been manifested through the company’s green initiatives, but also it has been highlighted through its continued business success.

Grandweld’s latest achievement was highlighted with the signing of two new contracts; One with Wesal Shipping, and the second with Mars Marine Services. Both companies are long term clients of the company. The contracts entail the delivery of two more GW42M Aluminum Crew Boats. The highly advanced design of the GW42M Crew Boats has proven to be a huge success, and therefore has stimulated the demand for this class of vessels from new and repeat clients. “Grandweld is pleased to receive repeat business from its clients, as this is a reflection of the confidence our clients have in our products,” Abki said.

Abki also commented, “We have sold more than 60 Crew Boats of GW42M design; it is one of our bestselling boats. Its top speed of 28 knots is a major contributing factor as to why it intrigues a great portion of our clients. The GW42M Crew Boats also include luxury seating, accommodation for VIP guests, larger deck space and enhanced comfort for the crew.” Other features which emphasize the vessel’s unique traits includes; 360-degree visibility from the wheel house, 100,000 cum of FO and 25,000 cum of FW, and a spacious passenger area which takes up to 100 personnel.

Grandweld is a fully integrated shipyard providing shipbuilding, ship repair, and engineering solutions to serve the offshore and marine industry around the world. Established in 1984, Grandweld has developed as one of the region’s most established and versatile shipyards, providing both quality and value. Grandweld Shipyards is established to handle repair, refit and conversion for all types of marine vessels. The company works around the clock to deliver high quality services at competitive prices and within swift delivery schedules, ensuring their clients’ immediate and long-term needs are always met.

Source: Gulf Today