UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins “Excellence In Governance – Maritime” award at ShipTek Awards 2023

Reaffirming its active role in strengthening the UAE’s global leadership in the maritime sector and cementing its dominant position as a key trade hub, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) won the “Excellence In Governance – Maritime” award at ShipTek International Maritime Awards 2023. This recognition emphasises the Ministry’s efforts to enhance maritime business and promote the attractiveness of the UAE’s ports and the maritime services offered.

Stimulating the maritime economy

The UAE is a unique success story in terms of government excellence. Through its several endeavours, MOEI, unifies the UAE’s maritime sector, integrating the capabilities of the various entities and organisations in the sector. The Ministry’s role is not limited to managing and operating one of the most important maritime hubs worldwide in terms of shipping, logistics, bunker fuel supply and oil export. It also strives to build bridges of cooperation among leading global maritime clusters to encourage the exchange of innovative ideas and projects.

H.E. Hassan Mohamed Juma Al-Mansoori, Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Sector at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said: “It is an honour to witness the continued success of the Ministry. These achievements are a recognition of our efforts to transform the UAE into a global hub for innovation in maritime services, while also promoting sustainability of the economy and the environment, ensuring gender equality in the sector and building a robust legal framework.”

H.E. Al-Mansoori added: “At MOEI, we have consistently ensured that our objective of developing and strengthening alternative economic components to the oil sector is aligned with the country’s ambitious goals and programmes such as Projects of the 50. Today, the UAE has gained a reputation as one of the top maritime centres worldwide. We have over 20 leading international seaports and some of the largest oil export ports in the world. Some of our ports are among the top 10 internationally in terms of volume of container handling. These accomplishments are truly a result of our ceaseless efforts and the contribution of all industry stakeholders. Together, we have enhanced the UAE’s global competitiveness in the maritime sector.”

Key achievements

One of the significant triumphs that showcase the UAE’s excellence in maritime is its re-election to the Executive Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in Category B for the third time in a row. This recognises the UAE’s pivotal role in developing strategies, policies and agreements that benefit the sector. The country has thus contributed immensely to improving maritime safety standards, protecting the marine environment and optimising the efficiency of the industry globally.

H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs said, “At MOEI, we have been fully committed to the overall development of the maritime sector. Our focus lies on industry subjects including promoting the adoption of modern technologies and digital solutions, boosting quality innovation, consolidating the standards of maritime safety and protecting the marine environment locally and globally. Through our membership in the IMO Council, we have addressed some of the above matters such as introducing fundamental amendments to preserving the environment and hosting workshops to implement international maritime regulations and standards.”

H.E. Eng. Al Malek added: “In the UAE, we have introduced several pathbreaking initiatives, including ‘Supporting our Blue Army’ and ‘Salmeen’ to improve the quality of life for seafarers in the UAE, ‘She of Caliber’ to empower women in maritime, ‘Sail Safely’ to protect the marine environment, enhance maritime safety and security and safeguard people’s lives. We have also introduced the ‘The UAE Maritime Cluster’, an umbrella for the local and federal government and private organisations in the maritime sector and ‘The UAE Maritime Network’, which aims to promote the nation as a global maritime hub and an ideal environment for maritime investments. In accordance with the UAE’s wise leadership, now, we want to build on our accomplishments to not only help the sector progress, but also enable the country to transform into a sustainable, diversified, and integrated economy.”

ShipTek Awards are a part of the ShipTek International Conference, which focuses on the maritime shipping, oil and gas sectors. The 16th edition witnessed the participation of government officials, industry leaders and senior officials from renowned organisations. Several maritime organisations and industry professionals that contributed to establishing, maintaining and delivering the best standards of services in a constantly challenging environment were recognised during the award ceremony.

Source: UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI)