UAE oil exports to Japan top 18m barrels in August

Japan’s imports of crude oil from the UAE reached 18.143 million barrels in August, according to data from Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo, part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The percentage of oil imports from the UAE amounted to 24.8 per cent of the total Japanese oil imports, reported state news agency Wam, noting that the amount of crude oil that Japan imported during that month amounted to 73.189 million barrels.

Source: Trade Arabia