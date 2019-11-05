UAE: Port of Fujairah – High Acid Number and possible contamination of fuel

As per the enclosed advice by Lloyd’s Register a number of fuel oil samples from deliveries in Fujairah have been found to have an elevated Total Acid Number (TAN).

The tested TAN values were all significantly above the average for the port (0.17mgKOH/g), with some exceeding the maximum 2.5 mgKOH/g specification limit as stipulated in ISO 8217:2017.

Past experience has shown that some of these components have been linked with severe operational problems, particularly around filters, fuel injection pumps and fuel injectors.

Source: Skuld